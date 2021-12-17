COVID-19 in Alberta: 553 new cases as Omicron count grows by 54

Alberta recorded its largest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since early November on Friday with 553 new cases.

The province also reported 54 new cases of the Omicron variant, raising Alberta’s total from 119 on Thursday up to 173 on Friday.

Of the 54 new Omicron cases, 44 were in the Edmonton Zone, bringing its total to 63 compared to 87 in the Calgary Zone.

The Edmonton and Calgary zones are significantly bigger than the cities themselves.

Variant cases are identified through a second screening done after an initial positive test for COVID-19. The time needed for that further screening means the new Omicron cases are likely from several days ago.