EDMONTON -- Alberta reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases for a fourth straight day Thursday as the province moves to within a week of its Stage 3 reopening.

Alberta recorded 73 new infections Thursday as active cases fell to 1,580.

Stage 3 reopening, which removes almost all public health restrictions, is scheduled to begin one week from now on Canada Day.

Alberta's COVID-19 death toll also rose by one on Thursday, up to 2,293, with the death of Calgary Zone man in his 70s.

The province recorded a 1.38 per cent positivity rate, based on about 5,700 tests.

Around 4,300 first doses of vaccine were administered Wednesday, bringing the per cent of eligible Albertans with a first dose up to 71.1 per cent.

About a third of the eligible population has had a second dose after nearly 48,000 were administered yesterday.