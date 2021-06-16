EDMONTON -- Alberta reported fewer than 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday for the seventh consecutive day, with 153 new infections recorded.

The province is nearing 70 per cent of eligible Albertans to have received at least a first dose with 69.7 per cent as of Wednesday afternoon. Stage 3 of the province's reopening plan, which lifts almost all public health restrictions, starts two weeks after the 70-per cent goal is hit.

Stage 3 would start on Canada Day if Alberta achieves the milestone on Thursday.

Active cases fell to 2,639, their lowest number since mid-October.

Four more Albertans, including two in their 50s, were reported to have died Wednesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 2,278 which includes 181 individuals under the age of 60.

The are now 255 people in hospital including 67 in intensive care units.

The province reported a 2.19 per cent test positivity based on approximately 6,700 tests.​