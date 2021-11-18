COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospital pressure easing as province reports 383 new cases Thursday

EDMONTON -

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Alberta dipped below 500 in Thursday’s preliminary data update as the province also reported 383 new cases and five new deaths.

There are now 498 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 98 patients in intensive care units. It’s the first time since Aug. 29, that there are both fewer than 500 in hospital and 100 in ICU.

Both numbers are subject to change pending the province’s regular data updates.

The deaths include that of a person in their 40s and are spread across five days. They bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,209.

Alberta is averaging about four deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

A full three-quarters of all Albertans, 75 per cent, have had a least a first dose. And, 70.4 per cent of the entire population have had a second dose.

Earlier Thursday, CTV News confirmed the federal government is set to announce on Friday that Health Canada has approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.

This resulting drop in eligibility age will also cause the per cent of eligible Albertans to have received a vaccine to drop significantly as well.

Other vaccines, including Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, have not been approved for use in those under 12

In a statement Thursday, Pfizer Canada said the company is prepared to deliver the pediatric doses to Canada shortly following the Health Canada authorization.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Friday afternoon.