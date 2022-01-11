COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit 75-day high, 8 deaths reported Tuesday

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Alberta rose to 708 on Tuesday, its highest point in 75 days.

It’s the most hospitalized COVID-19 patients since Oct. 29, 2021 and includes 80 patients in intensive care units, itself the most since Nov. 25, 2021.

The province also reported eight new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Alberta up 3,352.

The deaths were in individuals aged between in the 60s to more than 80 years old.