COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations hit record high, 4.6K new weekend cases

Edmonton -

Alberta added more than 4,600 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend as hospitalizations rose to a record high.

Monday's update included data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The province reported 4,633 new cases over that three-day span.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals rose to 954, the highest count of the pandemic to date. That figure includes 216 patients in intensive care units, the third most to date.

The province also reported 22 deaths on Monday. They ranged in age from in their 50s to over 80 years old and bring the province's death toll to 2,545.

Among eligible Albertans, 81.0 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 72.3 per cent have had two doses.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.