COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations rise again Wednesday, nearing pandemic high

The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 1,101 patients on Wednesday, the sixth highest total of the pandemic.

Among those 1,101 are 108 patients in intensive care units, the highest count since Nov. 11.

The number of patients in hospital has grown by 33 per cent over the past seven days, according to the latest provincial data.

Yesterday’s hospitalization count of 1,089 was revised to 1,128, tied for highest of the pandemic to date.

The province’s COVID-19 death total grew by one, to 3,413.

There are now more than 67,000 known active cases in the province with more than 3,800 new cases reported over the last day.

Last week, the province introduced a number of new restrictions to testing eligibility with its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, estimating the true case count was more than 10 times than indicated by PCR results.

Vaccination data was not updated on Wednesday and was last refreshed on Monday.

The next data update is scheduled for Thursday.