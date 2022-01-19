COVID-19 in Alberta: Hospitalizations rise again Wednesday, nearing pandemic high
The number of Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 rose to 1,101 patients on Wednesday, the sixth highest total of the pandemic.
Among those 1,101 are 108 patients in intensive care units, the highest count since Nov. 11.
The number of patients in hospital has grown by 33 per cent over the past seven days, according to the latest provincial data.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Yesterday’s hospitalization count of 1,089 was revised to 1,128, tied for highest of the pandemic to date.
The province’s COVID-19 death total grew by one, to 3,413.
There are now more than 67,000 known active cases in the province with more than 3,800 new cases reported over the last day.
Last week, the province introduced a number of new restrictions to testing eligibility with its chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, estimating the true case count was more than 10 times than indicated by PCR results.
Vaccination data was not updated on Wednesday and was last refreshed on Monday.
The next data update is scheduled for Thursday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Inflation: These items saw the largest price increases in Canada
On Wednesday, Statistics Canada reported that the annual pace of inflation climbed in December at a rate that hasn't been seen in 30 years. CTVNews.ca looked at the consumer items that saw the largest year-over-year increases in prices.
Supply chain disruptions, shift in consumer behaviour keep inflation elevated in Canada
CTVNews.ca created five charts using data from Statistics Canada and interviewed economists to help explain why inflation in Canada remains so high, amid the continuing effects of the pandemic on the global supply chain.
Food manufacturers start to cut capacity amid labour shortages and supply chain woes
Canada's food manufacturers are starting to cut capacity and focus on key products as they confront labour shortages and supply chain problems that show no signs of easing.
BREAKING | Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
Despite having enough doses for all, just 35 per cent of Canadians boosted
Canada has enough supply of COVID-19 vaccines to offer booster doses to all who are eligible, though so far just 35 per cent of Canadians have received their third shot, according to the federal health minister.
When could the COVID-19 pandemic switch to endemic?
An infectious diseases specialist says the COVID-19 pandemic could begin pivoting to an endemic status in higher-income countries by early spring, based on how Omicron is spreading and affecting hospitalization rates.
Canadian trial: Remdesivir reduces need for ventilation by half for COVID-19 patients
A Canadian study suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a 'modest but significant effect' on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent.
We can't stop our planet's next mass extinction event, researchers say
Not only is Earth in the middle of its next mass extinction event, but it may be too late to undo the harm inflicted upon the planet’s species, one study suggests.
Canada's support of Ukraine helps raise 'the level of risk' for Russia launch invasion
The CEO of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress says support from the West 'raises the level of risk' for Russia if it launches an invasion of the country, showing that Ukraine has the backing of 'allies and partners.'
Calgary
-
Omicron drives surge in Alberta child case rates, increases hospitalization rates
The highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 is driving up case rates in young children, and Alberta hospitals are admitting more young people than in prior waves.
-
Family of 6 mistakenly targeted in Calgary home invasion
A Calgary family of six is recovering after being terrorized during an armed home invasion that targeted the wrong residence.
-
Man injured after fall from power pole near Vulcan, Alta.
A 24-year-old man is in hospital after he was injured in a workplace accident Wednesday afternoon, officials say.
Saskatoon
-
North Battleford, Sask. woman looking forward to new home after devastating apartment fire
Just over two weeks after a devastating fire at a North Battleford apartment, residents are trying to pick up the pieces.
-
Saskatoon mechanic wants people to be 'more diligent' about possible COVID-19 contamination when dropping off their cars
A Saskatoon mechanic believes he caught COVID-19 earlier this month by entering and working in vehicles “littered” with used face masks.
-
COVID-19 herd immunity not a 'magic number' that will end pandemic, Saskatoon virologist says
VIDO-InterVac research scientist and virologist Angela Rasmussen says there remain people who should get their boosters and vaccines in Saskatchewan, which would help achieve herd immunity faster.
Regina
-
Expert witness testifies on proper medical procedures in Sylvester Ukabam trial
The sexual assault trial of a former Regina doctor continued on Wednesday when an expert witness took the stand to speak on the proper procedural and examination practices of a gastroenterologist.
-
City spent more than $83K for temporary employee COVID-19 tests
A COVID-19 report presented at Regina city council Wednesday, shows the city spent $83,200 from October to mid-November.
-
Regina small businesses still impacted by pandemic
Small businesses in the city are still dealing with the fall out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier reports three deaths, 256 Nova Scotians in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday
Nova Scotia health officials reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'This by far has been the worst wave. Period': Saint John, N.B. ER nurse describes life on the frontlines
A registered nurse at the Saint John Regional Hospital’s emergency department, Amanda Cormier, can describe what’s going on behind hospital doors.
-
N.B. Liberals push for immediate expansion of vaccine passports
New Brunswick’s official opposition is pushing for Premier Blaine Higgs to immediately follow through on a pledge to make life “increasingly uncomfortable” for those choosing not to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
-
Ontario businesses desperate for clarity on reopening as Premier Ford teases 'positive news'
In one week, Ontario’s COVID-19 restrictions could lift, but many businesses say they are grappling with a lack of clarity and direction from the provincial government on whether they should be preparing to reopen.
-
Inflation keeps going up. How do you protect yourself from rising prices?
As inflation rates accelerate at the fastest level in 30 years, people may be wondering how they can best protect their personal finances.
Montreal
-
Quebec gained 345 physicians in 2021, according to the College des medecins
Quebec had 345 more doctors on Dec. 31 than on the same date the previous year, bringing the total number of doctors on the College des medecins du Québec registry to 25,176.
-
Newly minted Habs GM Kent Hughes says he envisions an 'offensive-minded' hockey team
The Montreal Canadiens’ new general manager Kent Hughes says he wants to see a team that 'plays fast with the puck' to turn its luck around this season.
-
Quebec’s advice on booster shots ‘doesn't make a whole lot of sense,’ public health experts say
Some public health experts are questioning Quebec’s official advice that double-vaccinated people who have just recovered from COVID-19 to get a third dose of the vaccine 'as soon as possible.'
Ottawa
-
Super Saving Special: CTV News Ottawa wants to help you save money
Wednesday is the CTV News Super Saving Special. All day we will be speaking with experts about ways to save on food, clothing, heating and other essentials.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
-
This will be Ottawa’s new area code starting in March
The Telecommunications Alliance announced the new 753 area code will be introduced in the regions currently served by area codes 343 and 613 starting March 26.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
-
Regional public health reports 4 new COVID-related deaths, no new outbreaks
The Region of Waterloo reported four new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Waterloo Region elementary students getting rapid test kits by the end of the week
Elementary students across Waterloo Region who are attending in-person learning will be coming home with a pair of rapid tests this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Survey finds that residents in North Bay feel unsafe
More than half of residents who took part in a recent North Bay Police survey said they feel unsafe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to gradually loosen restrictions starting with indoor dining Jan. 31, sources say
Ontario will allow restaurants to reopen at 50 per cent capacity on Jan. 31 as part of the province's plan to lift restrictions over the next few weeks, sources say.
-
Laurentian sees enrolment applications plunge 43.5%
There's more bad news for beleaguered Laurentian University in Greater Sudbury. Statistics released Wednesday show applications from high school students are down by 43. 5 per cent, compared to the same time in 2021.
Winnipeg
-
'I'm scared she's going to die': Family concerned over non-COVID-19 emergency treatment at St. Boniface Hospital
A medical emergency that sent one Winnipeg woman to the St. Boniface Hospital has left her family with concerns after they said she has now spent three days alone waiting for surgery.
-
Manitoba considering sending patients to Fargo, N.D., amid diagnostic and surgical backlog
Manitoba's health minister has released details on a plan that could see some patients sent to Fargo, North Dakota to help alleviate a surgical and diagnostic backlog in the province.
-
Giant Dumbo snow sculpture takes over Winnipeg yard
A little bit of Disney magic combined with some Winnipeg whimsy now graces the lawn of a city home.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, another jump in hospitalizations
The B.C. government has announced 13 more deaths related to COVID-19, along with another increase in test-positive patients in hospital.
-
Murder charge laid, victim identified in stabbing at Burnaby, B.C. mall
Homicide investigators say a man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal stabbing at Burnaby's Metrotown mall last month.
-
28 inmates catch COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley
Dozens of inmates at a medium-security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley have caught COVID-19, prompting a temporary ban on in-person visits.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Island Health confirms 2 more COVID-19 deaths, hundreds of new cases
Two more people have died of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, according to the latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data released Wednesday.
-
'Clearly there is something wrong': Vancouver Island family doctor crisis deepens as thousands lose medical care
The new year brought bad news for the mayor of View Royal, B.C., and about 4,500 other newly abandoned medical patients.
-
B.C. First Nations make deal with Western Forests to defer old-growth logging
Four Vancouver Island First Nations have reached an agreement with forestry firm Western Forest Products Inc. to defer harvesting of 25 square kilometres of rare, ancient and priority old-growth trees.