COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases

Edmonton -

The number of Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in intensive care units rose to a record level, according to Friday's data update which saw the province add 5,181 cases over the weekend.

It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for the province's ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.

Monday's update included data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals rose to 1,063 the fifth highest count of the pandemic to date.

The province also reported 23 deaths on Monday. They ranged in age from in their 30s to over 80 years old and bring the province's death toll to 2,645.

That number includes 32 deaths in those under 40 and 88 deaths in those under 50.

Among eligible Albertans, 83 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 73.8 per cent have had two doses.

Those who have yet to receive any shot continue to make up the majority of new cases, active cases and severe outcomes including hospitalizations and deaths.

The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.