COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
The number of Albertans receiving care for COVID-19 in intensive care units rose to a record level, according to Friday's data update which saw the province add 5,181 cases over the weekend.
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for the province's ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
Monday's update included data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Alberta hospitals rose to 1,063 the fifth highest count of the pandemic to date.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
The province also reported 23 deaths on Monday. They ranged in age from in their 30s to over 80 years old and bring the province's death toll to 2,645.
That number includes 32 deaths in those under 40 and 88 deaths in those under 50.
Among eligible Albertans, 83 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine and 73.8 per cent have had two doses.
Those who have yet to receive any shot continue to make up the majority of new cases, active cases and severe outcomes including hospitalizations and deaths.
The next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
NEW
NEW | Iveson endorses 3 candidates for council
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Annamie Paul resigns as Green Party leader
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
NEW | First-time MPs get first taste of their new jobs
Newly-elected MPs caught a first glimpse of what their new roles in Ottawa will entail, participating in the initial phase of the House of Commons orientation program on Monday.
BREAKING | COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Tensions high between vaccinated and unvaccinated in Canada, poll suggests
A new poll suggests tensions over COVID-19 vaccines in Canada are high as frictions grow between those who are vaccinated against the virus and those who are not.
Biden pressed China's Xi to release two Michaels in recent phone call, White House says
U.S. President Joe Biden pressed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to release Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig during their Sept. 9 telephone call, White House officials said.
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
Calgary
-
'Just get the damn shot': Calgary man encourages vaccine hesitant like himself after 2-week ICU stay
Bernie Cook says he has a new outlook on life after a nearly month-long battle in against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 in Alberta: ICU patient count hits record high again, 5.2K new weekend cases
It's the 11th time in September alone that a new record high has been set for ICU patient count, which now stands at 265.
-
Vaccine enforcement begins in Calgary as doctors renew calls for targeted measures
The City of Calgary has ticketed two businesses for failing to comply with new vaccine passport regulations.
Saskatoon
-
3 days after Sheree Fertuck went missing, her husband was the RCMP's prime suspect. Here’s why.
The lead investigator in the Sheree Fertuck case took the stand in the trial for the man accused of her murder.
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
-
Saskatoon police seek help in locating missing 46-year-old man
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Saskatoon man.
Regina
-
398 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., 2 more deaths reported
Saskatchewan reported 398 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths related to the virus.
-
Sask. RCMP charge youth with murder in woman's death
RCMP have charged a youth with first degree murder in the death of a woman in Choiceland, Sask.
-
Boy, 14, dead after vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw
A 14-year-old boy died in a vehicle rollover near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan RCMP say.
Atlantic
-
Halifax mayor says rowdy university partiers lacked common sense in light of COVID-19
Dalhousie University students who attended a massive party that violated COVID-19 protocols should use more common sense -- and stay away from classes for one week and get tested, authorities say.
-
New Brunswick reports record 86 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, active cases rise to 650
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting a single-day record 86 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 650.
-
Nova Scotia reports 96th COVID-19 related death, 83 new cases over the weekend
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 83 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, along with 46 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province rises to 205.
Vancouver
-
B.C. social worker accused of stealing from children pleads guilty
A former social worker accused of stealing money from children in B.C.'s care system has pleaded guilty to several charges, including fraud over $5,000.
-
15-year-old arrested after allegedly pointing fake gun at another teen; Vancouver police say real weapons seized
The arrest of a 15-year-old boy was one of three incidents reported in a Vancouver park over the weekend.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. health ministry to announce 3 days' worth of cases, deaths, outbreaks
B.C.'s first COVID-19 update of the week will be released by the province's health ministry Monday.
Northern Ontario
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
-
Police seize $8M in illegal drugs as part of massive bust in West Nipissing
Three people have been charged following a major bust at two residences in West Nipissing in which police seized illegal drugs with a street value of more than $8 million.
-
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.
Winnipeg
-
'We are entering our fourth wave now': 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Monday
Health officials in Manitoba announced 93 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province says the fourth wave of the pandemic is now underway.
-
Three from Winnipeg charged with impersonating police to commit carjacking: RCMP
Selkirk RCMP have arrested three people following a carjacking on Saturday, where the suspects allegedly impersonated police.
-
Significant amount of money may have been misappropriated: Manitoba Tories
Two men have been charged with stealing money from a Progressive Conservative constituency association in Manitoba.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria restaurateur dies of COVID-19
The owner of a recently opened Victoria eatery has died after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: B.C. health ministry to provide update on weekend cases
Health officials will provide an update Monday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.
-
B.C. announces $29 million in funding for women, minorities in the technology sector
The B.C. government is teaming up with community partners, spending millions to get more women and minorities into the technology sector.
Toronto
-
What's open and closed on Sept. 30 in Ontario?
September 30 will not be a statutory holiday in Ontario, but there are business closures to be aware of. Here's what will be open and closed.
-
Ontario man out $18,000 after being tricked into thinking he won lottery he never entered
It was a phone call that came out of the blue. An Ontario man was told he had won $3.5 million in a lottery he never entered.
-
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
Montreal
-
Projet Montreal proposes landlord certification to protect tenants from rent hikes, renovictions
Projet Montreal is proposing the creation of a responsible landlord certificate "to protect the affordability and quality of Montreal's rental housing network."
-
Mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre releases 'Montreal for all' platform ahead of fall election
Montreal mayoral hopeful Denis Coderre released his platform Monday ahead of the fall election, with wide-ranging promises on issues from housing and the environment, to public safety.
-
Montreal police arrest suspect after cyclist critically injured in hit-and-run
Montreal police (SPVM) say a cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run involving a truck in the Plateau Monday afternoon.
London
-
'You can't fix stupid': Vaccine passport rule-breakers increasing London, Ont. mayor's outrage
The Mayor of London is 'calling out' people who choose to attend an establishment without a mask or proof of vaccination against COVID-19.
-
Hundreds of health care workers at London hospitals remain unvaccinated
Hundreds of health care workers at London, Ont. hospitals remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Rescue operation underway for 39 miners stuck underground in Sudbury, Ont.
A rescue operation is underway Monday for 39 people stuck underground at Vale's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ont., CTV News has confirmed.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region adds 14 new COVID-19 cases Monday
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
-
Tickets, fines issued at large Guelph gathering on Homecoming weekend
Tickets and fines were handed out at a large gathering in Guelph over Homecoming weekend.
-
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.