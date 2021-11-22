COVID-19 in Alberta: Province reports 1,125 weekend cases, 6 deaths

EDMONTON -

Six more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported 1,125 new cases over the weekend in its Monday data update.

Monday’s data includes weekend data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are now 463 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 98 patients in intensive care units.

The deaths bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,217.

Five of the six deaths were in the Central health zone, and include that of a person in their 40s.

The death is the 127th of an individual under the age of 50 due to COVID-19.

Test positivity exceeded five per cent on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It’s the first time the five per cent mark has been exceeded in three straight days since Oct. 27-29.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

More than three-quarters of all Albertans, 75.2 per cent, have had at least a first dose. And, 70.7 per cent of the entire population have had a second dose.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

The first Pfizer doses that will go to children aged five to 11 are in Canada. Alberta families have been able to register children in that age group, but the province hasn't detailed how the doses will be made available yet.

The pandemic was a hot-button topic during the United Conservative Party's annual general meeting bear-pit session on Saturday. Experts believe debate around public health will reignite this winter, leaving one pundit to think UCP Leader and Premier Jason Kenney's leadership review "could go either way."

Three cases have led officials to put the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary on outbreak protocol for the first time in the pandemic.