COVID-19 in Alberta: Province reports 412 new cases, 2 deaths on Friday

EDMONTON -

Two more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 as the province reported 412 new cases in its Friday data update.

There are now 496 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 93 patients in intensive care units.

The deaths bring the number of Albertans to have died due to COVID-19 up to 3,211.

Alberta is averaging about four deaths from COVID-19 a day over the past week.

Unvaccinated Albertans remain significantly more likely to suffer a severe outcome after contracting COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.

Alberta’s next data update is scheduled for Monday afternoon and will include data from Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Health Canada approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 Friday morning. The federal government is expected to detail plans to ease some of the pandemic-related measures at the border. Watch the announcement live at 8 a.m. MT on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.

The drop in eligibility age will also cause the percentage of eligible Albertans to have received a vaccine to drop significantly as well.

Other vaccines, including Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen, have not been approved for use in those under 12. In a statement Thursday, Pfizer Canada said the company is prepared to deliver the pediatric doses to Canada shortly following the Health Canada authorization.