COVID-19 in Alberta: Technical issues limit Tuesday's update to 'ballpark' numbers
Technical issues arising from a network change over the weekend limited Alberta's COVID-19 update on Tuesday to only vaccination data.
The province was expected to provide four days worth of data covering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Family Day Monday.
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
- Infographics: COVID-19 cases in Calgary
The province's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, posted online that only ballpark figures were available for case and hospitalization data.
Those rounded figures show the province added 2,110 cases over the long weekend and there are about 1,380 patients with COVID-19 in hospital including 95 in intensive care units.
Vaccine data was unaffected by the outage. It shows 80.8 per cent of all Albertans have had a first dose of vaccine and 75.6 per cent have had two shots.
More than 35 per cent of Albertans have now had a booster dose and more than 275,000 doses have been administered to children between the age of five and 11 years old.
Dr. Hinshaw indicated the province is expected to resume full reporting tomorrow.
She said last week she was taking some vacation time and that Health Minister Jason Copping would hold regular COVID-19 updates but no availability was planned for Tuesday.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Ukrainian-Canadians 'infuriated' with latest developments in crisis
Ukrainian-Canadians are furious with the latest developments along the border between Ukraine and Russia, according to two community leaders.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
MPs, senators on Emergencies Act committee will take secrecy oath: gov't Senate rep
Members of a parliamentary committee set up to scrutinize the Emergencies Act will have to take an oath of secrecy, but will not be given access to highly classified material, says the government's representative in the Senate.
Calgary
-
'Our role is to protect the public': Calgary police chief addresses fatal shooting involving officer
Saying he wanted to clear up inaccuracies on social media, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld spoke to reporters Tuesday about a fatal shooting involving CPS officers.
-
Alberta RCMP investigate suspicious death at Drumheller Institution
An autopsy is scheduled for later this week for an inmate found dead at Alberta's Drumheller Institution.
-
Air ambulance transports 18-year-old to hospital following Lake Louise incident
An 18-year-old man was flown to Calgary following an incident at Lake Louise Ski Resort.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon area under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada
A bitterly cold arctic airmass will remain over Saskatchewan for the next couple of days, resulting in an extended period of extreme wind chills, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Saskatoon PPE company aims to provide teachers with advanced masks
With Saskatchewan's mask mandate soon coming to an end, a Saskatoon company that has supplied schools in the province with PPE wants to give teachers a supply of masks if they want them.
-
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
Regina
-
Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approval
Saskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.
-
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Atlantic
-
'Left in the dark.' Nova Scotia premier frustrated with mass shooting inquiry
The commissioners leading the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia began their first day of hearings on the defensive Tuesday after Premier Tim Houston accused them of disrespecting the victims' families.
-
N.B. health officials report province’s 300th COVID-19-related death
Health officials in New Brunswick reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 300 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Editor of antisemitic and misogynistic Your Ward News back in jail after breaking parole
The former editor of Your Ward News – a Toronto-based publication that promoted hatred against women and Jewish people – is back in jail after violating his parole by promoting hate speech.
-
Canadians concerned how higher interest rates will impact their finances: survey
Never before have interest rates been low for such a long time, but there is growing speculation that on Mar. 2, the Bank of Canada will start the first in what could be a series of rate hikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
Banned from unions, Montreal’s Black rail porters created their own - and changed Canada
Montreal's Black rail porters were disrespected on the job, but they persevered, even fighting to change the federal white-favouring national immigration policy. They were on the 'forefront' of making Canada what it is today, one historian said.
-
After 50 years, city taking first steps on connecting two halves of Cavendish Blvd.
Montrealers have been calling for an extension to Cavendish Blvd. for half a century. And finally, it sounds like they may get their wish, with a connector between Cote-St-Luc and St-Laurent.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy' protesters regroup in rural communities surrounding Ottawa
After a large police operation cleared out 'Freedom Convoy' protesters from downtown Ottawa, many vehicles are regrouping on private properties in communities outside of the city.
-
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
-
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch
Sidelined by a devastating car accident, a Kitchener-born international soccer player is determined to return to the pitch – and she’s documenting her recovery along the way.
Northern Ontario
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know it
Experts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
-
Totten Mine reopens with new safety procedures in place
It made international headlines when 39 miners were trapped underground at Vale’s Totten Mine in September. And there were cheers around the world when all made it out safe and sound.
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown
The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.
-
Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
'It is a racist act, period': Hockey leaders say change needed after alleged racial gesture during Manitoba game
Major players in the hockey world say a culture shift is needed to remove racism from Manitoban arenas.
Vancouver
-
Teenager arrested after 2 injured in reported stabbing at Surrey, B.C., school
A teenager has been arrested following a reported stabbing on the grounds of Surrey's Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary that left two people injured Tuesday afternoon.
-
60 assaults reported in a single weekend in Vancouver, many of which were stranger attacks
Police in Vancouver are investigating dozens of assaults reported in a single weekend in the city.
-
B.C. budget 2022-23: Province's books improving, but still in the red
B.C.'s NDP government is projecting deficits for the next several years, due to the ongoing impact of the pandemic, while the forecast shortfall for the current budget year has dropped by more than $9 billion.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland
By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning.
-
Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day long weekend
Over the past four days, B.C. health officials confirmed 44 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: Survey
Prices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.