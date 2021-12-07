COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.
After the weekend, the province reported 788 new COVID-19 cases.
There are 366 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 72 of whom are in intensive care units.
Of the Omicron variant cases, eight are in the Calgary health zone, two are in the Edmonton health zone, and the remaining case is in the north health zone. On Monday, Alberta's top doctor said some household members of those cases had tested positive, too, but had not yet been confirmed as cases of the new strain of concern. An elementary school in the North Zone and a high school have also been notified after two of the contacts attended classes.
Also Monday, vaccination data was updated for the first time since Thursday. Among all Albertans, 77.2 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 71.8 per cent of the entire population has had a second dose.
More than 63,000 doses of vaccine have now been administered to children between the ages of five and 11.
OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS
Alberta's United Conservative government has denied a request by the Official Opposition NDP to host an emergency debate on the province's plan to respond to the Omicron variant, hospital staffing shortages, health-care worker burnout, and increasing ambulance wait times.
Edmonton restaurants say "there was never a full recovery" and, amid ongoing pandemic expenses and inflation, the future of their businesses are still uncertain.
According to a new online survey by Rapid Test and Trace Canada, a large retailer of rapid COVID-19 tests in Canada, 46 per cent of Canadians plan to ask family and friends to get tested before a holiday visit. In Alberta, 72.3 percent of men surveyed expect there to be an argument over asking someone to be tested for a gathering, which is well above the national average of 58.3 per cent.
WEATHER | Josh Classen: Nice weather today, freezing rain risk Wednesday
Canadian-made, plant-based COVID-19 vaccine sees positive Phase 3 results
Quebec-based biopharmaceutical company Medicago and drug maker GlaxoSmithKline says they have achieved positive efficacy and safety results from their Phase 3 trial of their plant-based COVID-19 vaccine.
Could surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Quebec mean new restrictions? Expert weighs in
As Canada's two most populous provinces grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, concerns are swirling over whether new restrictions could be imposed before the holidays.
Canadian travellers at quarantine facilities report poor conditions, long waits
As Canada strengthens its travel restrictions amid the rise of the Omicron variant, frustration and confusion is ensuing for travellers stuck at quarantine facilities, many of whom are reporting inadequate conditions and poor communication from officers.
Ontario science advisory table set to release new COVID-19 modelling
Ontario's science advisory table is set to release new modelling today, as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the province.
Superspreader event in Kingsville, Ont. investigated for 'breaches' in public health guidance
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is investigating a major COVID-19 outbreak at a Kingsville restaurant to see if there were any breaches in protocols.
'Not getting on a plane any time soon': Deportation decision delayed in Humboldt Broncos case
A decision on whether a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash should be deported to India likely won't be coming until the new year.
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9 per cent of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays.
Body of missing B.C. woman found 5 years later, boyfriend charged with murder: victim's family
A B.C. man has been charged with murder following the discovery of his girlfriend's body five years after she disappeared, according to the woman's family.
Travellers who've forgotten to use ArriveCan app can now give details at the border
Travellers who can't access the government's ArriveCan app, or simply forget to fill it out, may start to receive some clemency at the border after Canada's public safety minister gave new instructions to border officials to allow people to provide their travel details in person.
WEATHER | Flurries, possible freezing rain in Calgary Tuesday evening
Seasonal days ahead for Calgary, coupled with more flurries.
Semi driver dead after 2 semi trucks collide: Sask. RCMP
A semi driver is dead after a crash just north of Davidson early Monday morning.
Meet the Saskatoon shelter owners who rescue animals from Sask. – and beyond
A local animal rescue is gearing up for their busy time as the weather gets colder - and they have their sights are set on fundraising for a bigger facility.
'I hunt things in Saskatchewan': WWE star Brock Lesnar shouts out home province
During the WWE SmackDown, Lesnar used his Saskatchewan connection to intimidate his opponent -- Sami Zayn.
Phone call between Sask. premier, group opposing COVID-19 policies raises questions
Questions were raised at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building on Monday about a phone call between Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and an organization that opposes the province’s COVID-19 health measures.
City of Regina set to 'light the lights'
The 20th annual City of Regina Light the Lights celebration is set to go Tuesday at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
High winds from thunderstorms knock out power across Nova Scotia
A line of thunderstorms knocked out electricity to more than 25,000 Nova Scotia Power customers overnight.
‘The dog came back, she didn't’: Family of missing Cape Breton senior speaks out
It was a difficult weekend for Larry Gibbons. He hasn't seen his long-time partner since early Friday.
Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth installs first tiny shelter
The first of 20 tiny shelters being built by the Archdiocese of Halifax-Yarmouth is now in its new home – the parking lot behind St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Dartmouth.
LIFE UNMASKED
LIFE UNMASKED | Did Ontario's COVID-19 lockdowns cause overcrowding at provincial parks?
In this episode of Life Unmasked, the team explores what made provincial parks and beaches so much more popular this year compared to previous years.
Woman pronounced dead after basement apartment fire in Parkdale
A woman is dead after she was pulled from a burning home in Parkdale early on Tuesday morning.
Quebec snowstorm leaves thousands of homes without electricity
Hydro-Quebec is reporting 12,908 households are without power as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
CPE negotiations continue as one strike continues, others threaten to start
Negotiations are continuing between the Quebec government and one of the unions representing some of the province's public daycare workers.
Traffic snarled as truck catches fire on Highway 417
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt after a propane truck caught fire on Highway 417 during the Tuesday morning rush.
Snake Island Road home destroyed by fire
A home on Snake Island Road in rural south Ottawa has been destroyed by fire.
UPDATED
UPDATED | Snow squall warning, travel advisory in effect Tuesday
Environment Canada has issued winter weather travel advisories and snow squall warnings for parts of southwestern Ontario on Tuesday morning.
Southridge Public School to close due to 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases
Southridge Public School in Kitchener will be closed until January due to a 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases at the school.
Hwy. 69 reopened after fatal crash kills two
Highway 69 has reopened in both directions between Key River and Parry Sound following a fatal collision Monday evening that killed two people.
New report shows femicide on the rise in Ontario
The Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Housing is out with its annual report on femicide and has found it's on the rise in Ontario. There were five cases in the northeast.
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures on Manitoba highway
A multi-vehicle crash has forced road closures on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
UMFA ends 35-day strike; classes to resume at U of M
The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) has ended its 35-day strike after ratifying the tentative agreement.
Manitoba man wins $5M lottery jackpot, says it will be shared with family
One Brandon, Man., man is the lucky winner of a $5 million LOTTO 6/49 jackpot, which he says he will share with his family.
B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric rivers
BC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.
Planning holiday travel? Here's what you need to know
In response to the Omicron variant of concern, Canada and other countries are quickly implementing new COVID-19 travel rules that could impact your holiday air travel.
COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to share latest information on the coronavirus
B.C. public health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Washington man's conviction reversed in 1987 murders of Vancouver Island couple
A Washington state man convicted of killing a young couple from Saanich, B.C., more than three decades ago will get a new trial after an appeals court reversed his conviction due to a juror's bias.
Vancouver Island adds 197 new COVID-19 cases over weekend
There are currently 2,876 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., according to the Health Ministry, including 624 active cases in the Island Health region.
Delta variant's spread through the unvaccinated remains B.C.'s focus: health minister
British Columbia's health minister says there's been a lot of attention paid to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, but the focus should remain on the Delta variant because it continues to have a “profound impact” on people who are not vaccinated in the province.