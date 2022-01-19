COVID-19 in Alberta today

In an update Tuesday, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said the surging number of cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant are starting to be reflected in hospital admissions.

Hospitalizations surpassed 1,000 on Sunday for the first time since Oct. 14. On Tuesday, there were 1,089 people in hospital with the infection, including 104 in intensive care.

"The bottom line is that our acute care system remains under serious pressure and COVID-19 continues to pose a risk of severe outcomes to many Albertans," Dr. Deena Hinshaw said.

A total of 3,279 new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday and nine new deaths. Since the pandemic began, 3,412 people have died in Alberta because of the disease.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Some 80,000 Albertans 18 years and older with an immunocompromising condition can receive another booster shot five months after their third dose.

Alberta Health is beginning to report hospitalizations as a proportion of patients hospitalised because of COVID-19 compared with those who are admitted due to other causes but who still have it. Since late last week, 51 per cent of new admissions to non-ICU hospital beds were primarily due to COVID-19 infection, while 49 per cent were not the cause of admission. For intensive care units, the percentage of new admissions due to the illness was 74 per cent, with 26 per cent being incidental infections or unclear.

Alberta Health says a child who died from COVID-19 did in fact have pre-existing health conditions, correcting its earlier report that the child did not have any underlying conditions.

A Red Deer restaurant was ordered to close after an investigation found staff were not asking customers for proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test to dine inside, and instead accepting dog photos.

Edmonton's public school board and advocates want vaccine clinics to be more accessible to families now that kids aged five to 11 can be immunized.

Calgary-based WestJet says a staffing shortage due to the Omicron variant is behind a 20-per cent cut to its flight schedule in February.