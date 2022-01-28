COVID-19 in Alberta today

Alberta reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the province's total pandemic fatality count to 3,518.

There are 1,469 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, including 106 in ICU, according to the latest data.

Hospitalizations have increased by 251 in the past seven days, and ICU admissions have decreased by six in the same period of time.

Alberta reported 3,218 new COVID-19 cases from more than 9,300 PCR tests.

The province's positivity rate continued to decrease on Thursday, to 34.7 per cent.

Just over 80 per cent of Albertans have received one vaccine dose, 74 per cent have two doses and 32.1 per cent have three doses.

Alberta will update its COVID-19 data on Friday.

OTHER COVID-19 RELATED NEWS

Premier Jason Kenney says he wants to eliminate Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport program as soon as it's safe to do so and is confident those changes could come by the end of March.

However, there have been renewed calls from some provincial politicians to end the Restrictions Exemption Program now, arguing the passports are the "epitome of leftist identity politics."

The premier is headed to Washington to discuss issues including COVID-19 and pipelines with American leaders at the National Governors Association, which begins Friday.

Medical test provider DynaLife will expand its services across the province after winning a contract to take over from public provider Alberta Precision Laboratories.

Red Deer's mayor is pointing out central Alberta has been short on health-care funding for years and those existing issues have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

Edmonton's mayor is joining his counterparts in calling for federal and provincial dollars to save public transit across Canada.