COVID-19 outbreak at Capital Care Lynnwood
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 5:21PM MST
Capital Care Lynwood in Edmonton. (Source: Google Street View)
EDMONTON -- More cases of COVID-19 have been reported at the Capital Care Lynnwood Nursing Home.
There are 74 active cases of COVID-19 at the facility, 56 of those cases are in residents.
Three people have died from the virus.
All of the residents who have tested positive for the virus lived on either Two Parker or Three Parker South.