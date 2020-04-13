EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Police Service is taking new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in its stations and headquarters after six more members, including officers and civilians, tested positive for the virus.

The new outbreak spread in the EPS communications section as a result of community transmission. The EPS has had seven cases after a travel-related case back in March.

The people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and others working in the same area, are now in self-isolation, said Sgt. Michael Elliot, the president of the Edmonton Police Association.

"We have a total, I think, of six and it seems, I will say, isolated to a team," Elliott said. "So just to be on the safe side, the sister and brother teams have been sent home out of precaution."

In an attempt to prevent more transmission, the EPS closed all of its fitness facilities, as well as the canteen at the police headquarters, for 14 days on April 9.

Other areas will be continually cleaned to ensure police facilities remain as safe as possible during the pandemic.

"We are an essential service and must do everything we can to protect employees and contain the virus while maintaining our service to Edmontonians," a letter sent to all EPS members read.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's David Ewasuk