COVID-19 outbreak at Mill Woods care home jumps to 98 cases
Published Saturday, October 17, 2020 2:04PM MDT
EDMONTON -- Coronavirus cases continue to grow at a south Edmonton care home. The outbreak at Shepherd’s Care Millwoods has now infected close to 100 people.
Sixty residents and 38 residents have now been impacted, up from 58 residents and 31 staff members on Thursday.
The death toll at the home is still at eight.
All of the affected residents are on the third floor of the facility.