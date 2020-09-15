EDMONTON -- Staff and students at two more Edmonton public schools are isolating after a positive COVID-19 case was identified on their campus.

According to the division, Alberta Health Services confirmed the cases on Sept. 14 at Highlands School and Ivor Dent School in northeast Edmonton.

Twenty-four Grade 7 students and four staff at the first school, and 22 Grade 4 and 5 students and two staff at the second school have been directed to be tested for the disease.

Additionally, a third case of COVID-19 was identified at Ross Sheppard School, which entered ‘outbreak’ status over the weekend.

EPSB officials told CTV News Edmonton the third case was not connected to the previous two cases on that campus, nor was it contracted at the school.

“About 59 of mostly Grade 12 students and two staff members need to isolate at home for 14 days, monitor for symptoms and be tested,” a statement from EPSB reads.

PARKLAND SCHOOL IDENTIFIES CASE

Also in the capital region, a case of COVID-19 has been found at Brookwood School in the Parkland School Division.

In a letter, superintendent Shauna Boyce told families they would be contacted by AHS if their family member had been in close contact with the sick person.