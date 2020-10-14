EDMONTON -- A pair of Edmonton facilities dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks in recent weeks have each had a jump in cases.

The Shepherd’s Care Millwoods long term care centre reported four new cases among its residents over the long weekend.

Fifty-eight residents have now contracted the virus. All of them live on the third floor of the care home.

There were no new cases among staff members and no new deaths.

The Misericordia Community Hospital, where a new outbreak was declared on Oct. 8, reported two new patient cases and a two new staff cases since Oct. 9.

According to Covenant Health, three units of the hospital are affected.

It total, 11 patients and seven staff have tested positive during this outbreak.

Alberta's chief medical officer of health reported 961 cases of COVID-19 in the province and four deaths on Oct. 13. The total included 236 cases on Oct. 9, 259 on Oct. 10, 246 on Oct. 11 and 220 on Thanksgiving Monday.