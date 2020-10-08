EDMONTON -- Eight patients and two healthcare workers at the Misericordia Community Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

It's the second outbreak of the coronavirus at the west Edmonton hospital after 58 people, 11 of whom died, contracted the disease there in the summer.

Twenty-nine workers are in self-isolation as a result of the new outbreak.

“Contact tracing continues, and the situation is being closely monitored,” Alberta Health Services said in a news release.

“We have tested all patients on the affected units, as well as all staff who have either worked on or have been present on these units even if they are not showing symptoms.”

Officials said enhanced screening measures have also been put in place.

The outbreak has affected two units, and visitation will be temporarily restricted.

AHS said the emergency department is still open and there is no impact to other services at the hospital.