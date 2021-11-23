COVID-19 vaccine bookings for Alberta children start Wednesday

EDMONTON -

Alberta parents can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment for their children starting Wednesday morning, Premier Jason Kenney announced.

First-dose appointments will go live at 8 a.m. after Pfizer's shipment of more than 394,000 doses arrived in Alberta on Tuesday.

More than 390,000 Albertans aged five to 11 can get vaccinated as early as Friday.

The doses will be administered at more than 120 Alberta Health Services vaccination clinics and four pharmacies across the province.

Parents and guardians can book the appointments here.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come…