COVID-19 vaccines for Alberta children to be offered at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and AHS clinics

The province has announced a plan to make COVID-19 vaccines for kids aged five to 11 more accessible.

Between March 2-16, Alberta Health Services clinics will provide walk-in appointments for this age group.

“We are constantly looking for ways to make vaccination easier for Albertans of all ages,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in a release. “That is why we are increasing options for families who have made the choice to get their children protected.”

Clinics will offer walk-ins and appointments on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends from noon to 6 p.m, AHS said.. Some clinics will also offer extended hours.

The list of clinics and hours is available on the AHS website.

According to the province, around 150 pharmacies throughout Alberta will offer pediatric vaccines through appointments starting March 2. Some may also offer walk-ins – more information can be found on the Alberta Blue Cross website.

Physicians who have expressed interest in vaccinating children will also be sent doses of the pediatric vaccine between March 2-16. Doctors will be contacting patients directly to see if they are interested in receiving a vaccine.

In the announcement, the province said it would assess demand after March 16 to see if expanded service at AHS clinics should continue.