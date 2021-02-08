EDMONTON -- Alberta restaurants are now legally allowed to open to in-person dining, but for some establishments, it is just not worth it.

“It feels like it’s just a little bit early for us. Our room is a little bit smaller,” said Edwin Donszelmann, owner of Otto Food and Drink.

“We just want to wait for a couple weeks, maybe into March, just to see where the numbers go before we make a decision to open.”

In-person dining is just one aspect of the restrictions Alberta eased on Monday. One-on-one personal training and limited indoor youth athletics are also permitted.

Donszelmann, who is not opposed to restaurants reopening, said the uncertainty surrounding the highly transmissible COVID-19 variants has factored into the decision to restrict Otto’s operations to takeout and delivery.

“If (community spread) does happen, it could happen very quickly. Some of the medical experts are very concerned about it which does make me a little bit concerned.”

As of Feb. 5, there were 78 cases of the variants detected in Alberta, including 71 of the variant first found in the U.K. and seven of the variant first identified in South Africa.

RE-EVALUATING BENCHMARKS

The next three weeks brings what the province has termed the "re-evaluation period."

The province will decide no earlier than Feb. 28 whether to move ahead with Step 2, which would ease restrictions on retail businesses (currently allowed 15 per cent customer capacity), hotels, conference centres, and community and banquet halls.

In order for Step 2 to happen, hospitalizations in Alberta must be at or below 450 people and falling. As of Feb. 6, the province had already hit that benchmark with 434 people in hospital, including 81 in ICU.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw , Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, has said the reopening framework has additional components beyond hospitalization benchmarks, which are considered lagging indicators.

Last week, she said leading indicators, such as new cases numbers and positivity rates, would also play a factor in deciding whether to advance, pause, or reverse the reopening plan.