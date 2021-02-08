EDMONTON -- Alberta announced 269 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, including 25 more cases of the variant strain first identified in the United Kingdom.

The positives were found in some 6,200 tests conducted by labs on Sunday, leaving the province with a positivity rate of 4.3 per cent.

Alberta's reproductive (R) value sits at 0.87.

The additional variant cases bring the total number of B.1.1.7 cases Alberta has found to 96. Just under half, 46, have not been linked to travel, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw told reporters that afternoon.

"Right now we're seeing on average, less than a half a per cent of our cases on any given day coming from variant strains. And some of the cases we reported over this past weekend were cases that had previously been diagnosed and were just screened for variants on the weekend," she explained.

"It is concerning that we're finding more of them in the community without links to travel, but some of these are linked to each other so we are seeing some limited outbreaks where we were able, because of our testing protocols, to put in enhanced measures to stop the spread of these variants from moving further. We are at the moment, pursuing a containment objective with the variant and so we have put in additional safety precautions."

The province, Hinshaw also noted, is able to test nearly every positive case for the variant strains that were first found in the U.K. and South Africa.

A week earlier, she announced an Alberta Health Services team had been dedicated to mitigating spread of the variants specifically, and new measures like double testing and stricter isolation requirements for variant cases.

"So it's not inevitable that the variant strain would become the dominant strain. It really depends, again, on all of us and continuing to work together to prevent the spread."

Twenty-nine thousand Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 120,000 shots have been given in total.

This is a breaking news story. More to come… Our original story follows:

The start of the new week marks also Alberta's first step toward reopening and the week it will again have Pfizer vaccine doses on hand.

With some 6,200 active cases and 434 Albertans hospitalized with COVID-19, the province eased restrictions on Monday for restaurants, gyms and youth sports.

The move is the first in a four-stage plan that will see Alberta lift more rules as hospitalizations, growth and transmission rates, and daily case counts fall.

Alberta Health reported on Sunday 351 new cases of COVID-19, found amongst some 8,200 tests conducted the day before. Four more deaths brought the province's total since March 2020 to 1,709.

Of those in hospital, 81 Albertans are in ICUs.

As of Friday, more than 118,000 COVID-19 vaccine shots had been given in the province. A total of 27,048 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses.

Alberta is set to receive 7,800 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech product between Feb. 8 to 14. The shipment will be the first from the company in a few weeks as Canada's supply was delayed while Pfizer expands its Belgium facility.

Of 336,000 doses Canada is expecting to get from Pfizer the following week, and nearly 396,000 doses the last week of February, Alberta will receive 39,000 and almost 46,000 doses in that order.

