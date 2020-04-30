EDMONTON -- A wildlife expert believes a coyote that made a St. Albert backyard her home may have pups in her den.

The coyote took up residence under the deck a little over a week ago.

“We don’t want to hurt the animals but we also don’t want to cohabitate with them in our backyard,” said resident Jen Penner.

Despite efforts to keep it out - the coyote keeps finding ways into her den. On Wednesday the coyote made 6 attempts in a two hour period to get into the Penner's yard.

“Given her behaviour, that she’s being so persistent at getting back underneath the house, in all my years of experience, I’ve been doing this for three decades, I would suggest that there are pups underneath there and this is what she’s trying to get back to,” said Wild North Executive Director Dale Gienow.

After seeing video of the coyote on CTV News Edmonton, Gienow believes it’s a lactating female.

“A mother’s instinct, whether human or animal is to protect their children.”

Penner is worried about the animal hurting her children, but Gienow said the coyote will likely go out of its way to avoid all human contact.

“A coyote’s instincts when it has pups is to keep them out of danger, and to keep itself out of danger, so as long as they’re tucked inside a den they’re not feeling threatened.”

Still it’s a risk Penner doesn’t want to take.

“To be having my kids playing five feet away from a coyote den on a consistent basis makes no sense to me. We know that any mom is going to want to protect her kids and that includes a coyote.”

Experts say there are things they can do to make the coyote move out on her own.

“You can shine light underneath there, play sound underneath there, you can even throw some dog feces into the den so they think a predator can get in at the pups and these are all things you can do to encourage them to leave,” said Gienow.

The Penners say they were contacted by Alberta Fish and Wildlife, as well as the City of St. Albert who have agreed to send a company to assess what — if anything can be done.

“We want to do it the right way,” Penner said.