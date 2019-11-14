EDMONTON – An Edmonton woman is sharing video of several coyotes running past her home as reports of sightings surge on social media.

Bich Nguyen, who lives in the city's Avonmore neighbourhood, caught the footage on her doorbell camera. It shows a band of coyotes—at least four—running down a snowy street.

Reports also emerged this week of coyotes prowling the city's Queen Alexandra neighbourhood.

Mostly certain I just saw a coyote running the 106 Street #yegBike lanes in Queen Alex. So, you know, watch out for that. �� #yegCoyote #KindaConcerning pic.twitter.com/AKYRAvqX5y — Jeff Samsonow (@jeffsamsonow) November 14, 2019

Another Edmontonian said he was aware of three coyotes, a mother and her two adult sons, venturing around Strathcona.

Near MillCreek ravine where it connects with the river valley there is a mother coyote who has denned there the last 2 years and her 2 male pups who survived are now adult & all 3 dogs are prowling the Strathcona neighborhood at night. Lots of missing pet signs. Coincidence? — ßεn (@benoliver_1) November 14, 2019

Coyote sightings in winter are not uncommon, so much so that the University of Alberta has even launched an Urban Coyote Project to educate residents on how to co-exist with the creatures.

Past research concluded that Edmonton's coyotes are more active and cross roads late at night, making them less likely to be struck by vehicles, and urban coyotes have broader diets than rural animals.

It also found that coyotes are attracted to urban compost, and that food, shelter and a lack of fences attract the animals to residential backyards.

The project recommends that anyone who encounters a coyote to act aggressive by using a deep voice, waving their arms, throwing non-edible objects at the coyote and maintaining eye contact.

Pet owners are also encouraged to watch their small animals outdoors as coyotes can consider them a threat.

Last month, a blind dog in Edmonton was snatched by a coyote before its owner intervened and chased the animal off.

Any coyote sightings should be reported to the city on its 311 line or on the Urban Coyote Project's website.

I should point out that Greg was MASSIVE and occasionally strolled down Sask Drive on the sidewalk like a boss. A quality which clearly positioned him well for mating judging by his repopulating of the area. — Jill Scheyk (@MaximumJill) November 14, 2019