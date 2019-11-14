Coyote sightings in Edmonton: What to do if you encounter one
Published Thursday, November 14, 2019 2:01PM MST
Last Updated Thursday, November 14, 2019 3:41PM MST
EDMONTON – An Edmonton woman is sharing video of several coyotes running past her home as reports of sightings surge on social media.
Bich Nguyen, who lives in the city's Avonmore neighbourhood, caught the footage on her doorbell camera. It shows a band of coyotes—at least four—running down a snowy street.
Reports also emerged this week of coyotes prowling the city's Queen Alexandra neighbourhood.
Another Edmontonian said he was aware of three coyotes, a mother and her two adult sons, venturing around Strathcona.
Coyote sightings in winter are not uncommon, so much so that the University of Alberta has even launched an Urban Coyote Project to educate residents on how to co-exist with the creatures.
Past research concluded that Edmonton's coyotes are more active and cross roads late at night, making them less likely to be struck by vehicles, and urban coyotes have broader diets than rural animals.
It also found that coyotes are attracted to urban compost, and that food, shelter and a lack of fences attract the animals to residential backyards.
The project recommends that anyone who encounters a coyote to act aggressive by using a deep voice, waving their arms, throwing non-edible objects at the coyote and maintaining eye contact.
Pet owners are also encouraged to watch their small animals outdoors as coyotes can consider them a threat.
Last month, a blind dog in Edmonton was snatched by a coyote before its owner intervened and chased the animal off.
Any coyote sightings should be reported to the city on its 311 line or on the Urban Coyote Project's website.