EDMONTON -- A new crane is going up in downtown Edmonton as part of construction for a new residential tower.

Crews were working to erect the crane on Saturday on 110 Street between Jasper Avenue and 100 Avenue. The area was closed.

The area will become home to a 36-storey mixed-use building that will feature 370 residential units, commercial spaces and row houses.

Westrich Pacific Corp. was approved to rezone five lots on the corner of 111 Street and 100 Avenue in November, despite concerns from Grandin residents over traffic and loss of trees.

Westrich was given the go-ahead for another nearby project last week. That 36-storey building will be built at 100 Avenue and 112 Street.

The first of four projects proposed by Westrich was approved in September 2018, the beginning of a process through which the buisness wants to see a "Grandin City" created.