EDMONTON -- A new crane is going up in downtown Edmonton as part of construction for a new residential tower.

Crews were working to erect the crane on Saturday on 110 Street between Jasper Avenue and 100 Avenue. The area was closed to traffic.

A 21-storey, 222-suite tower is set to be built at the location by InHouse by Beaverbrook.

According to Paul Fereday, director of construction, the building will feature eight street-facing townhouses in the tower's podium and a rooftop amenity space with views of the Alberta legislature and river valley.

InHouse by Beaverbrook recently finished the West Block Glenora development on 142 Street and Stony Plain Road.