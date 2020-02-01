Crane goes up at site of future downtown tower
Crews began building a crane on 110 Street between Jasper Avenue and 100 Avenue on Feb. 1, 2020.
EDMONTON -- A new crane is going up in downtown Edmonton as part of construction for a new residential tower.
Crews were working to erect the crane on Saturday on 110 Street between Jasper Avenue and 100 Avenue. The area was closed to traffic.
A 21-storey, 222-suite tower is set to be built at the location by InHouse by Beaverbrook.
According to Paul Fereday, director of construction, the building will feature eight street-facing townhouses in the tower's podium and a rooftop amenity space with views of the Alberta legislature and river valley.
InHouse by Beaverbrook recently finished the West Block Glenora development on 142 Street and Stony Plain Road.
Correction:
A previous version of this story misidentified the project as one by Westrich Pacific Corp., which is building a 36-storey, mixed-use building that will feature 370 residential suites, commercial spaces and row houses. It was given approval to rezone five lots on the corner of 111 Street and 100 Avenue i nNovember.