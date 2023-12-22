Crash investigation causing delays on 107 Avenue: police

Edmonton Police Service warned of traffic delays on 107 Avenue in central Edmonton early Friday morning.

"Police are investigating a serious collision in the area of 107 Avenue and 109 Street this morning," an EPS spokesperson said in a traffic advisory around 7:45 a.m.

She did not say what happened or if anyone was injured.

When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, a tow truck operator was removing a car that was missing one of its front wheels and had come to a stop on the sidewalk in front of a business.

More to come…