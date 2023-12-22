EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Crash investigation causing delays on 107 Avenue: police

    A tow truck operator loads a vehicle that crashed on 107 Avenue near 110 Street the morning of Dec. 22, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe) A tow truck operator loads a vehicle that crashed on 107 Avenue near 110 Street the morning of Dec. 22, 2023. (CTV News Edmonton / Cam Wiebe)

    Edmonton Police Service warned of traffic delays on 107 Avenue in central Edmonton early Friday morning.

    "Police are investigating a serious collision in the area of 107 Avenue and 109 Street this morning," an EPS spokesperson said in a traffic advisory around 7:45 a.m.

    She did not say what happened or if anyone was injured.

    When CTV News Edmonton arrived on scene, a tow truck operator was removing a car that was missing one of its front wheels and had come to a stop on the sidewalk in front of a business. 

    More to come… 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after U.S. abstains

    The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News