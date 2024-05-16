Four 1970s homicides linked to serial killer, Alberta Mounties to reveal Friday

A dead serial sexual offender and killer has been linked to four homicides in the 1970s in Alberta, RCMP say.

The identities of the young women who were killed were not released Thursday, but investigators are planning to detail the cases on Friday in Edmonton.

Mounties say there could be more unsolved homicides connected to the killer.

