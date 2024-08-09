EDMONTON
    Crash involving motorcycle, cube van sends 1 to hospital

    One person was taken to hospital after a crash in west Edmonton on Friday.

    The Edmonton Police Service says a motorcycle and a large cube van were involved in a serious crash shortly before 9:30 a.m.

    The 35-year-old man riding the motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

    Police say the speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor in the crash.

    Winterburn Road was shut down for several hours, but reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

