EDMONTON -- Crestwood residents were hooting and hollering Sunday night in support of healthcare workers battling on the frontlines of the COVID-19 epidemic.

About two dozen people brought bells, drums and horns to their front walks near the corner of 97 Avenue and 146 Street at 7 p.m.

While staying at least six feet apart, they cheered and clapped and made noise for about 10 minutes.

"It’s certainly a way to show our respect and love and that we care for all frontline workers," Patrice Matheson said.

A retired X-ray technician, Matheson organized the event after she was inspired by similar acts of appreciation being shared online from Italy and other parts of the world.

"They need to know that we’re here for them," she said. "I think there’s so much anxiety and uncertainty. These are unprecedented times in the medical profession."

All it took was a group text to a few of Matheson’s neighbours, who were happy to spread the word. It went so well, she’s planning to make it a nightly routine.

"If I’m out ringing bells and yelling, my neighbours know I’m a little crazy anyway, so they may come out again and support it," Matheson said.

The province announced Sunday that Alberta had 661 coronavirus cases, resulting in three deaths.