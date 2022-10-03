Crews douse Monday evening downtown apartment balcony fire

Fire investigators are probing a downtown apartment balcony after a fire Monday evening damaged one suite.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a high-rise complex at 98 Avenue and 104 Street around 6:24 p.m. for reports of a fire on the eight or ninth floor.

Crews arrived within minutes, found flames impacting one balcony, and called a second alarm for reinforcements.

Flames are visible Monday evening on a downtown Edmonton apartment building balcony (Source: Melissa Halama).

In total, 10 trucks responded, in addition to a hazardous materials team and fire investigators.

The blaze was brought under control in approximately 20 minutes and fully extinguished by 7:25 p.m.

No injuries were reported to emergency crews, and all residents of the building were able to self-evacuate.

No further details were available from firefighters.