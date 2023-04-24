Crews respond to pair of fires in north Edmonton

Firefighters responded to two house fires in north Edmonton on Monday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., crews arrived at 9307 129B Ave. after a detached garage fire spread to a car and house.

One person left the house through the front door and another was rescued through a basement window, district chief Darryl Stang told CTV News Edmonton at the scene.

Two dogs made it out safely.

"Crews did a fantastic job" getting the fire under control, Stang said.

Then around 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a fire at 7210 129 Ave.

Flames from a pair of detached garages spread to the home, but firefighters don't know how the fire started.

A detached garage fire spread to a house at 7210 129 Ave. on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Residents had already evacuated the home when crews arrived, "so we focused on getting the fire out," said Capt. Kevin Espetveidt.

Three residents – a man, his daughter and her fiance – and a dog and cat made it out safely. One cat is still missing, the man said.

"Woke up this morning to my daughter coming into my room yelling and screaming, 'Dad, there's smoke in the house,'" Michael Spofford said.

"'The back porch is on fire, grab the animals and get out.'"