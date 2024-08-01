Crews work to restore power to Alberta town following Wednesday storm

A town north of Edmonton that has been without power for more than a day following a storm that passed through the area should have service restored Thursday evening.

A spokesman for FortisAlberta told CTV News Edmonton that "significant storm activity" caused damage to power poles and lines on the transmission and distribution systems.

Peter Brodsky, public affairs manager for FortisAlberta, said as many as 8,000 customers were without power because of the storm, but while crews restored service to many of them early Thursday, about 900 in and around Legal are still without power.

"We anticipate that those customers will be restored by 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday)," Brodsky said.

Legal, population 1,232 according to the 2021 federal census, is 45 kilometres north of Edmonton, just east of Highway 2.

FortisAlberta is responsible for the area's electricity distribution lines, while AltaLink handles its transmission lines.

Crews from both Calgary-based firms have been working to restore service.