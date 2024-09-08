Woman arrested after RCMP operation in Calling Lake

A heavy police presence could be seen in Calling Lake Sunday

At around 2:39 p.m., RCMP said officers were investigating a weapons complaint in the area.

The scene was contained, according to an RCMP press release, and there was no danger to the public at the time.

"We understand how situations such as this can make a community feel uneasy," RCMP said, adding officers were working to resolve the incident.

At around 8 p.m., RCMP said a woman had been arrested and that the incident was over.

No other information was given about the situation.

Calling Lake is around 211 kilometres north of Edmonton.