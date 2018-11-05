Seven of the 10 cities that have seen the fastest crime growth in the past five years are in Alberta, according to Maclean’s.

Between 2012 and 2017, Wetaskiwin’s Crime Severity Index increased, in part, due to a spike in break-and-enters and assaults. Red Deer and Lethbridge were second and third in crime growth.

The province took notice of the surge in rural crime, and committed $10 million toward police and court resources.

“I think it’s a huge concern but it’s important to note those statistics are from 2017,” Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said.

RCMP said property crime decreased by 11 per cent in the first half of 2018.

Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam is concerned by the statistics, and wants the provincial government to do more to help.

“We very clearly have a problem,” Gandam said. “Regardless of where crime is originating … It’s happening in our city and that’s something we have to address.”

