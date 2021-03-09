EDMONTON -- Police are warning Edmontonians after repeated incidents of fraud involving high-end and custom-built computers.

Between Feb. 26 and 27, the Edmonton Police Service received three reports in northeast Edmonton about a fraudster who reportedly targets people selling high-end and custom-built PCs and parts on Kijiji and Facebook Marketplace. Police believe the incidents are related.

Each time the buyer and seller arranges for a contactless purchase where the item is left on a doorstep or outdoor location for the seller to pick up, EPS said.

In one instance, EPS says the fraudster took the item without paying and left on foot.

During the two other transactions, the person took the item but sent invalid e-transfers, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who suspects they have been targeted in a similar way through online marketplaces to take screenshots of the account and profile information. Tips can be called in to EPS at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

EPS advises sellers arranging contactless purchases to receive payment and confirm it is valid before turning over any property to the buyer. Additionally, property should not be left unattended, and sellers should visually confirm that the property has been received by the buyer.