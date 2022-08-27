Cyclist killed after being hit by vehicle Saturday: EPS

Edmonton police are investigating the death of a cyclist who was killed Saturday morning after being hit by a vehicle.

Around 4:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 50 Street and Yellowhead Trail to reports of a collision.

“It was reported to police that a 2014 Nissan Sentra was travelling westbound on the Yellowhead Trail off ramp when it struck a cyclist travelling northbound on 50 Street,” said EPS in a news release.

Emergency services responded but the 53-year-old man who had been riding the bike died at the scene.

The driver of the Sentra, a 41-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene, added police. Speed and alcohol are not being considered as factors in the incident.

As of around 10 a.m. Saturday, the overpass at 50 Street and Yellowhead Trail remained closed as officers investigated. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes.