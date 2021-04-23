EDMONTON -- Grande Prairie RCMP arrested and charged a man after he stole a U-Haul van and drove dangerously throughout the city.

According to RCMP, they received multiple calls last Friday before 9 a.m. of a U-Haul van driving around the city at a high rate of speed, running red lights, and nearly striking several pedestrians.

Mounties say they made “significant” efforts to locate the van but it was a witness tip that helped them located the van.

The driver of the U-Haul was located by them a short time later in the northeast area of Carriage Lane Estates where they were taken into custody.

RCMP say Calvin Campbell of Grande Prairie is charged with several offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, break and enter to commit theft, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Campbell was also charged under the Traffic Safety Act for driving without proper authorization and without insurance.

Following a bail hearing Campbell remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on April 28, RCMP say.