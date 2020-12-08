EDMONTON -- FC Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who was raised in Edmonton, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, have both been named Lou Marsh award winners.

It’s just the third time in the history of the award and first since 1983 (Wayne Gretzky and Rick Hansen) that the award has been shared.

Davies helped lead Bayern Munich to a Champions League title, scoring two goals and six assists in 33 appearances in the 2019-20 season.

This year has been a rollercoaster and I’m very happy to be able to share the Lou Marsh with another deserving winner @LaurentDTardif. It hasn’t been an easy year for many Canadians & we hope we were able to bring some happiness to you with our accomplishments this year ����#AD19⚡️ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) December 8, 2020

The 20-year-old was also named Canada Soccer’s Men’s Player of the year.

Quebec-born Duvernay-Tardif helped the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl LIV title in February — just the ninth Canadian to accomplish such a feat — but it was his work away from the gridiron that earned him Lou Marsh recognition.

A graduate of McGill University with a Doctor of Medicine and Master of Surgery, Duvernay-Tardif chose to sit out the 2020 NFL season to help tackle COVID-19 outbreaks at a long-term care facility in his native Quebec.