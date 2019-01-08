

A landmark building in Daysland, Alta. was destroyed by a fire Monday night.

The Daysland Hotel went up in flames after its bar closed. No one was injured in the fire, but locals are mourning the loss of the 95-year-old building.

“Anytime you lose a building like that, it takes away from the town,” Councillor James "Butch" Robertson told CTV News.

“There’s a lot of sad people today, to see it the way it’s looking,” Carey Hauck, owner of Purple Scissor salon.

After the fire broke out at approximately 9 p.m., the lone person staying at the hotel smelled smoke and called 911, an official said.

Eighteen firefighters from across the county battled the flames throughout the cold night.

Crews were able to contain the fire and protect the Credit Union and Palace Theatre.

An investigation into what caused the fire will begin after the remaining walls are torn down Wednesday.

Daysland is 150 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

