EDMONTON -- Interested buyers will have two more weeks to put in a bid for one of four historic houses on the University of Alberta campus.

The school is selling the ring houses for $1 each, plus the cost to move them.

The sale was supposed to close on Friday, but because of the positive response, the deadline has been extended until the end of February.

Officials said it would cost millions of dollars to restore and maintain the houses, which were built in the early 1900s.

If no one buys the buildings, they are slated to be demolished in the spring.