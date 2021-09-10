Death of 19-year-old in north Edmonton ruled homicide
An autopsy has confirmed the death of a man at a north Edmonton bus stop last Saturday was a stabbing, and police has ruled it a homicide.
Edmonton police said Tre Delver, 19, was found injured at a bus stop on 118 Avenue at 85 Street at around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 4.
EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Delver succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Investigators believe Delver was stabbed about 50 minutes before he was found.
Police are asking anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage related to the incident to contact them.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Move to endemic was too early': Hinshaw acknowledges Alberta jumped the gun relaxing COVID-19 response
The doctor leading Alberta through the pandemic has admitted she began treating COVID-19 as endemic prematurely.
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
Another minority government? Potential election outcomes, explained
As was the case in the 2019 campaign, at this point in the race based on polling, a majority government may be out of reach for both the Liberal and Conservative parties. So what are the potential minority government scenarios Canada could be facing?
Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge
A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge.
9 COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday in B.C.'s deadliest day since February
B.C.'s Ministry of Health has announced 820 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as nine related deaths.
Trudeau and O'Toole offer differing views on flags and reconciliation
A re-elected Liberal government would leave flags on federal buildings at half-mast until prompted by Indigenous communities, party leader Justin Trudeau said at a campaign stop on Friday, while Conservative leader Erin O'Toole doubled down on his pledge to raise the flags, saying he would do so as a sign of commitment to reconciliation.
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; crowd fave Fernandez now carries Canada's hopes
The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Calgary
-
Alberta makes some gains in 'booming' employment market, but unemployment rate remains high
Alberta is continuing to gain back some of the thousands of jobs lost during the pandemic, but the provincial unemployment rate remains high.
-
'9/11 left me without words': Calgary-born photographer reflects 20 years after iconic Time Magazine cover photo
Owerko's photo became an iconic Time Magazine cover image and has since been republished in a special commemorative edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
-
Alberta reports 10 deaths, 1,473 new COVID-19 cases
Ten more Albertans have died due to COVID-19 according to the province's latest data update on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Doctor, teachers’ federation disappointed with lack of COVID-19 measures as cases spike in Sask. schools
As kids are back to school, dusting off their binders and textbooks, COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high among Saskatchewan youth.
-
Parole eligibility still undecided for Sask. man convicted of murdering wife
A Saskatoon judge is still undecided on the parole eligibility of a man who was convicted of murder after stabbing his wife.
-
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
Regina
-
Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year
Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.
-
Video shows protestors destroying memorial for residential school victims
A video captured by CTV News shows two protestors destroying a memorial on the Saskatchewan Legislative Building steps.
-
Sask. reinstates mandatory self-isolation, health care service reductions as COVID-19 cases rise
The Government of Saskatchewan has reinstated a self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and will be reducing some health care services to lessen the stress on the system.
Atlantic
-
Multiple N.B. universities evacuated, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene 'investigating a file.'
-
N.S. reports 11 new cases of COVID-19; 92 per cent of new cases since March are people who are unvaccinated
Between March 15 and Sept. 9, 2021, Nova Scotia has had 4,422 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, only 82 (1.9 per cent) were fully vaccinated. There have been 265 people (6.0 per cent) who were partially vaccinated and 4,075 (92.1 per cent) who were unvaccinated.
-
N.B. says 92 per cent of Friday's new COVID-19 cases involve people not fully vaccinated; 24 new infections
As of Friday, 76.6 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 85.4 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Vancouver
-
Employers can ask for vaccine status of staff, according to B.C. lawyer
A B.C. workplace lawyer says employers and business owners are well within their rights to ask for the vaccination status of staff, ahead of the proof-of-vaccination card coming into effect.
-
9 COVID-19 deaths recorded Friday in B.C.'s deadliest day since February
B.C.'s Ministry of Health has announced 820 additional cases of COVID-19, as well as nine related deaths.
-
2nd Asian giant hornet nest of 2021 found in Washington State near B.C. border
Officials in Washington State say they've located a second Asian giant hornet nest in as many months in Whatcom County, just over the B.C. border.
Northern Ontario
-
Laurentian president breaks silence, speaks about insolvency process
More than seven months after Laurentian University in Sudbury filed for creditor protection, Robert Haché, the school's president, is speaking with the media about what happened.
-
Advance polls open in North Bay to lines and anxious voters
There were lines at polling stations across North Bay on Friday as voters were hoping to cast their ballot before election day.
-
Vehicle involved in New Sudbury collision was stolen, police say
Greater Sudbury Police have released the sequence of events that led to a two-vehicle collision Friday at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road that left two people injured.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Daily COVID-19 cases break 100 on Friday, one more death reported in Manitoba
Manitoba has reported more than 100 new cases of COVID-19, along with another death linked to the virus.
-
Kids in Pembina Trails School Division still left without buses, parents growing frustrated
Parents whose kids are part of the Pembina Trails School Division are voicing their frustration over transportation to and from school.
-
Widow of Winnipeg man killed in 2019 plane crash sues charter service, aircraft manufacturer
The widow of a Winnipeg man who was among those killed in a plane crash near Little Grand Rapids in 2019 is suing the charter service, maintenance company and manufacturer of the aircraft.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 90 new COVID-19 cases, tying all-time record
The new cases were among 820 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. health ministry.
-
Police confirm 7-year-old child killed in Sooke crash, 4 others in hospital
Mounties have confirmed that a seven-year-old child died in a car crash Tuesday near Sooke, B.C., and say investigators will require significant time to determine what caused the collision that also injured four others.
-
Victoria police officers 'severely assaulted,' taken to hospital: VicPD
Two Victoria police officers were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were assaulted Friday, according to the police department.
Toronto
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
-
Housing prices in this Ontario city are absolutely booming
People selling homes in one Ontario city are scoring big as housing prices surge.
-
Ontario school board 'regrets' burning books in the name of reconciliation as part of educational program
An Ontario school board has said that they now "regret" the 2019 educational program that saw books burned and used as fertilizer in the spirit of "reconciliation."
Montreal
-
'As a society, we abandoned them': Quebec coroner outraged by delay in getting nurses to hard-hit Residence Herron
A coroner hearing testimony about the situation at a suburban Montreal long-term care home where 47 people died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic said Friday she was shocked at how long it took to get proper help to residents.
-
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime out at U.S. Open; crowd fave Fernandez now carries Canada's hopes
The 21-year-old from Montreal lost in straight sets Friday, dropping a 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 decision to second-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.
-
Quebec kids' hospitals packed, not with COVID-19 but 'unprecedented' surge in other viruses
Quebec children's hospitals are packed, but it's not with COVID-19 cases -- there's been an unprecedented explosion of wintertime viruses appearing in the summer among kids. The province is creating special pediatric clinics to help with the overflow.
London
-
Lost medals come home to Southwestern Ontario
The medals of a distinguished military doctor who served in two conflicts, thirty years apart, have been tracked and returned to Southwestern Ontario.
-
Ridership rises along with COVID-19 concerns as students crowd LTC buses to campus
Just days into the school year, Western University students report crowded conditions on several bus routes.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuries
The Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
Kitchener
-
Kitchener man charged with uttering threats toward Trudeau at campaign stop in Cambridge
A 32-year-old Kitchener resident has been charged in connection with threats made toward Liberal leader Justin Trudeau during a campaign stop in Cambridge.
-
Voters frustrated by long lines, wait times at Waterloo Region advance polling stations
If you're looking to vote at an advanced polling station this weekend, you might want to book more time than you think to cast your ballot.
-
'Heartbroken': Fergus bride-to-be left without wedding dress after bridal shop closes
A bride-to-be in Fergus claims she is out a wedding dress after the store she bought it from shut down for good.