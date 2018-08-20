The EPS Homicide Unit and Gang Unit are investigating after shots were fired in a northeast Edmonton parking lot late Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street just before 11 p.m. Witnesses said someone fired a number of shots at a parked vehicle before driving away.

Officers arrived to find one man dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes.

CTV News has learned the deceased is Abdi Hirsi, 27.

 

 

EPS said he is known to police.

“There’ve been multiple issues with a group of males that this male associates with,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said.

“There is no doubt this is a targeted attack. This is a group of individuals involved in criminal activities and they are definitely on the police radar.”

A number of people who know the victim are not co-operating with investigators.

Police said one or two suspects took off in a grey-coloured sedan.

No other injuries were reported.