The EPS Homicide Unit and Gang Unit are investigating after shots were fired in a northeast Edmonton parking lot late Sunday night.

Police were called to the area of 162 Avenue and 51 Street just before 11 p.m. Witnesses said someone fired a number of shots at a parked vehicle before driving away.

Officers arrived to find one man dead inside a car riddled with bullet holes.

CTV News has learned the deceased is Abdi Hirsi, 27.

Multiple tenants at scene of fatal shooting say 27 year old Abdi Hirsi lived in their Northeast Edmonton building. A woman who says she is his older sister confirming victim’s name to media. Witnesses heard many shots. A dashcam video recorded 18 gunshot sounds.more to come. #yeg pic.twitter.com/K9i3OeWfV2 — DavidEwasukCTV (@DavidEwasukCTV) August 20, 2018

EPS said he is known to police.

“There’ve been multiple issues with a group of males that this male associates with,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said.

“There is no doubt this is a targeted attack. This is a group of individuals involved in criminal activities and they are definitely on the police radar.”

A number of people who know the victim are not co-operating with investigators.

Police said one or two suspects took off in a grey-coloured sedan.

No other injuries were reported.