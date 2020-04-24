EDMONTON -- Don't be fooled by just looking at the forecast highs for this weekend.

We have a few other factors at play over the next few days, one being wind (surprise, surprise).

On the surface, an April weekend with highs of 19 and 15 sounds great.

And... Saturday WILL be warm, sunny and just a bit windy (20 gusting to 40 km/h).

The clear skies will give way to clouds in the early evening in Edmonton.

Areas further west will see the clouds roll in through the afternoon.

There's a risk of some scattered showers in and around the Edmonton region late Saturday night/early Sunday.

Then... some clearing by midday Sunday.

The big weather story Sunday looks to be the wind as we could be looking at 30-40 km/h wind with gusts in the 60 km/h range.

That'll put a damper on the mid-teen temperatures for sure.

So... Saturday looks to be the nicer of the two days this weekend by a wide margin.

No major changes to the weather pattern for next week.

Daytime highs in the mid to upper teens and partly cloudy skies. Not much of a precipitation risk until MAYBE Thursday.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Sunny with a few afternoon clouds.

Wind: W 15-20 with occasional gusts this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight - Mainly clear.

9pm: 12

Saturday - Mainly sunny. Increasing cloud in the evening.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 19

40% chance of a shower overnight or early Sunday morning.

Sunday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 15

Monday - Mix of sun & cloud.

Morning Low: 3

Afternoon High: 16

Tuesday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 4

Afternoon High: 17