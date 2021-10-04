Defence minister says Operation LASER nurses will help Alberta battle COVID-19

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener