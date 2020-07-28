EDMONTON -- Almost 2,000 e-scooters are on city streets as companies work to meet increasing demand from Edmontonians.

Over the past week Bird Canada said it had increased its fleet to around 800. They said average ride times for the scooters have doubled since last summer.

Lime also has 1,000 available in the city for use right now. In total there is nine times more e-scooters available now than the city originally allowed back in June.

Bird Canada believes the increased public demand is likely due in part to the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic.

“Maybe they don't want to be on a bus with the possibility of air transmission, but out in the open, riding a scooter, you're isolating and being able to get from point A to point B,” said Nate Currey with Bird Canada.

Alberta Health said it is not aware of any COVID-19 cases related to e-scooters in Edmonton to date. They do recommend riders wash their hands immediately after riding a scooter to limit any potential risk.