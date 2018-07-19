The province has outlined plans to build an expanded emergency department for the aging Misericordia Hospital in west Edmonton.

The new, 5,000-square metre emergency department will be built off the north side of the existing hospital.

The new facility will have up to 66 treatment spaces, two X-ray suites and add two more ambulance bays. It will have capacity to accept 60,000 patients per year.

The current emergency department is on the south side of the building, and at 1,700 square metres, was designed for 25,000 patients annually, but in recent years, has seen up to 50,000 patients per year.

The multi-million dollar revamp was first announced in Budget 2017 and outlined plans to spend $65 million over four years to revamp the aging facility.

The current building was built in 1969, and the last major renovation to the emergency department was completed in 1989.

In April 2017, the province said construction on the new emergency department would start by late 2018, and the new department would be three times the size of the current facility.

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said officials are still on-track to begin construction on schedule.

The new department is expected to open in 2023, and the current department will remain open during construction.