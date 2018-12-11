

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





A developer has proposed swapping land with the city so that a 24-storey condo tower can be built on the St. John’s School site.

If successful, the proposal would see the city exchange the St. John’s School site on 120 Street and 102 Avenue for an equal portion of Oliver Park on 118 Street and 104 Avenue. The school site would be rezoned as a park, while the northeast portion of Oliver Park would be rezoned for a residential tower by Abbey Lane Homes and Stantec.

Travis Pawlyk, senior city planner, said an advantage of the proposal is that it would direct higher density toward 104 Avenue, and that the residential tower would be very very close to the Valley Line LRT.

“The only impact would be that the entire block, which is right now a park site, would be fragmented,” Pawlyk said.

Edmontonians gathered Tuesday night to give feedback on the land exchange and rezoning proposal.

One community member didn’t support the idea.

“I'm not too happy about it. Don't really want this 24-storey building, like, in my back yard,” said Darcy Paterson.

“That area’s got a park. It's got the recreation centre with a skating rink there. In the summertime, there's a swimming pool. It’s kind of the heart of the Oliver community.”

Once city planners have gathered feedback, they’ll take their findings to city council—in three to four months.